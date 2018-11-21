Lecque signs national letter of intent with Wolfpack

N.C. State basketball coach Kevin Keatts had the highest praise Wednesday for Jalen Lecque after the point guard signed his national letter of intent with the Wolfpack.

“Jalen is the most explosive player in the 2019 class and has become one of the premier playmakers in the country,” Keatts said in a statement. “He’s a dynamic point guard who is great at getting into the lane and finishing at the rim or creating offense for his teammates.”

Lecque, who is playing his senior season at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., is considered a five-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals. N.C. State, in its release, said ESPN had ranked Lecque the 22nd best overall player in the 2019 recruiting class and that USA Today had him in its “Chosen 25” as one of the best in the class.

“Jalen fits the mold of everything we are looking for in a guard in our system and has the potential to become a lockdown defender,” Keatts said in the statement. “Jalen checks off all the boxes we look for in terms of recruiting a total student-athlete. He will be a great asset to not only our program, but to the entire N.C State community.”

A native of Teaneck, N.J., Lecque played as a junior at Christ School in Arden, averaging 20.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists.