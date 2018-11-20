N.C. State cruises to another easy win at home

It was close for a while, then in the blink of an eye, it wasn’t.
N.C. State was locked in a close battle early against Saint Peter’s, but a huge run erased all of that as the Wolfpack cruised to another blowout win, this time 85-57 over the Peacocks.
N.C. State improves to 5-0 on the season and other than a few spurts - like the opening minutes of Tuesday’s contest - haven’t been challenged in a game yet.
The Peacocks (1-3) are statistically the best team the Wolfpack have faced so far, coming in ranked 222 in the kenpom.com college basketball rankings. Every other team N.C. State has played so far this season has been ranked in the 300s. In the opening minutes Saint Peter’s provided the kind of push Wolfpack fans have yet to see through the first four games at PNC Arena.
The Peacocks led three times in the first six minutes, going up by as many as four. But then Torin Dorn tied the game at 13 with an old-fashioned three-point play, and the rest was history. The Wolfpack went on a 27-3 run and pulled away from yet another over matched opponent.
By the time guard Markell Johnson put Quinn Taylor on a poster with a one-handed dunk for N.C. State’s final basket of the first half, the Wolfpack led by 34. The Wolfpack were about as efficient as they come in the first half, with 16 assists on 18 made field goals. Defensively, they held the Peacocks to 34.6 percent shooting from the field and forced nine turnovers.
Saint Peter’s didn’t do themselves any favors, at one point missing 11 consecutive field goals as the Wolfpack caught fire, shooting 60 percent from the field and 81.8 percent from three in the first half. During the main stretch of the N.C. State’s big run, eight different players scored.
The Peacocks scored four layups and threw down one dunk en route to their early 11-7 lead, but State would but the clamps down on defense, going on an early 7-0 run, sparked by Dorn, who knocked down a pair of early triples.
Dorn got some early help from Jericole Hellems and Eric Lockett, who knocked down a pair of 3s.
The second half didn’t start as smoothly for the Wolfpack, who went on a 2:24 scoring drought, but the home team still led by 25 despite a 7-0 run from the Peacocks. N.C. State has won all of its games by at least 19 points so far this season. They also scored at least 82 points in each of the contest.
Dorn led the Wolfpack with 12 points, the fourth time this season the senior from Charlotte has led the team in scoring. Dorn is off to a hot start, averaging 19 points per game to lead the team. Lockett (11), Hellems (10) and Braxton Beverly (10) also topped double-digits. All 10 players who saw action scored for N.C. State.
Comments