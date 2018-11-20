Duke is dominant, but the ACC Power Rankings are not that simple

Of all the compelling arguments for Duke in the top spot, Eastern Michigan might have inadvertently made the most convincing one.

You might remember the Eagles lost at Duke 84-46 on Nov. 14. It was a paint-by-the-numbers dominant performance by Duke. EMU will remain in the highlights throughout the season because it was on the wrong end of an incredible Zion Williamson dunk.

But what happened next is actually the most impressive thing about Duke. The Blue Devils beat the Ypsilanti upstarts, a 22-win team in 2017-18, so bad they broke them.

How? EMU lost to Rutgers on Monday. The Eagles scored four points (four!) in the entire first half in a 63-36 loss to Rutgers (Rutgers!).

Now that’s powerful. Almost enough to convince me to move the Blue Devils to No. 1. Almost. If Duke beats Gonzaga, my preseason choice to win the national title, this week in Maui, I’ll move them up.

Until then, it’s status quo.

On to the “Only* ACC Power Rankings That Matter:”

1. UNC

Record: 5-0

This week: St. Francis, Pa. (W, 101-76), Texas (Thursday), Las Vegas Invitational (Friday)

Roy Williams vs. Texas. Uh oh? Rick Barnes is safely in Tennessee. It should be OK.

2. Virginia

Record: 3-0

This week: Middle Tennessee (Wednesday), Battle 4 Atlantis (Thursday), Battle 4 Atlantis (Friday)

That the Cavaliers beat a team (poor, Coppin State) by 57 points is not noteworthy. That they scored 97 points is.

3. Duke

Record: 4-0

This week: San Diego State (W, 90-64), Auburn (Tuesday), Maui Invitational (Wednesday)

If Duke is going to play lock down and defend this season, it’s a wrap.

4. Florida State

Record: 3-0

This week: Canisius (W, 93-61), UAB (Thursday), Advocare Invitational (Friday), Advocare Invitational (Sunday)

The Noles’ depth usually pays off in busy weeks like this.

5. Virginia Tech

Record: 4-0

This week: St. Francis, Pa. (Saturday)

Nice comeback against Purdue to win the Charleston Classic.

6. Clemson

Record: 4-0

This week: Akron (W, 72-69), Georgia (Tuesday), Cayman Islands Classic (Wednesday)

That struggle with Akron is probably not a great sign.

7. NC State

Record: 4-0

This week: St. Peter’s (Tuesday), Mercer (Saturday)

The trip to Wisconsin next Tuesday will tell us more about the Wolfpack than any of the first six games.

8. Miami

Record: 3-0

This week: La Salle (Thursday), Wooden Classic (Friday), Wooden Classic (Sunday)

Dejan Vasiljevic has started 12 of 23 from the 3-point line. That’s a great sign for the Canes.

9. Syracuse

Record: 2-2

This week: Colgate (Wednesday)

The Orange never lose in the Garden or at least they never used to.

10. Pittsburgh

Record: 5-0

This week: Saint Louis (Wednesday)

The Panthers finished the 2017-18 season with eight wins. They have five already.

11. Louisville

Record: 3-0

This week: Tennessee (Wednesday), NIT Season Tip-Off (Friday)

Sophomore forward Jordan Nwora (18.0 points per game) looks good early for the Cards.

12. Notre Dame

Record: 3-1

This week: Duquesne (Tuesday)

Radford (which beat Notre Dame on Nov. 14) will be a team to remember in March but the Irish look like a team in rebuilding mode.

13. Boston College

Record: 3-1

This week: Wyoming (W, 88-76), Fort Myers Tipoff (Wednesday)

Ky Bowman bounced back from a subpar effort in a loss to IUPUI with a big game against Wyoming. Breaking: BC really needs Bowman to be great.

14. Wake Forest

Record: 3-1

This week: Houston Baptist (Friday)

The 20-point loss to St. Joe’s wasn’t great but the response, with the consecutive wins over Cal State-Fullerton and Valpo, was better.

15. Georgia Tech

Record: 2-1

This week: UT Rio Grande Valley (Wednesday), Prairie View A&M (Friday)

The addition of Texas transfer James Banks might help the Jackets get out of the cellar.