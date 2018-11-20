Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs St. Francis | November 19, 2018

North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket for two of his game high 20 points during the second half against St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Johnson scored 11 points in the first half.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) and the Tar Heels’ starting lineup huddle prior to their game against St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket for two of his game high 20 points during the first half against St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half against St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) reacts after forcing a turnover by St. Francis’ Andre Wolford (14) during the first half against St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) launches a three point shot in the first half against St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) puts up a shot against St. Francis’ Ramir Dixon-Conover (1) during the first half on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Johnson scored 11 points in the first half.
St. Francis head coach Rob Krimmel reacts to a foul against his team during the first half against North Carolina on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) gets a dunk in the first half over St. Francis’ Keith Braxton (13) on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Little scored 19 points in the Tar Heels’ 101-76 victory.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) gets a dunk in the first half against St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Little scored 19 points in the Tar Heels’ 101-76 victory.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) launches a three point shot in the first half against St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. White scored 16 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over St. Francis’ Deivydas Kuzavas (30) on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye scored 11 points.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) and Kenny Williams (24) trap St. Francis’ Andre Wolford (14) during the first half against St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) muscles his way to the basket against St. Francis’ Mark Flagg (42) on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a turnover by his team during the first half against St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) starts a fast break after making a steal from St. Francis’ Jamaal King (3) in the second half on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives to the basket against St. Francis’ Jamaal King (3) in the second half on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) reacts after a basket in the second half against St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Little scored 19 points in the Tar Heels’ 101-76 victory.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) reacts after a basket by teammate Nassir Little (5) in the second half against St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Little scored 19 points in the Tar Heels’ 101-76 victory.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) gives teammate Nassir Little (5) a pat on the back in the second half against St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s K.J. Smith (30) launches a three point shot in the closing minute of the Tar Heels’ 101-76 victory over St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) leads the celebration on the Tar Heels’ bench after a three point basket by K.J. Smith (30) in the final minute of play on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) celebrates the Tar Heels’ 101-76 victory over St. Francis on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
