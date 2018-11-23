North Carolina uses big second half to come from behind and beat UCLA 94-78

North Carolina appeared like it was headed for its second loss of the season, after the first 20 minutes of its game against No. 17 UCLA on Friday in the Las Vegas Invitational.
The Bruins were having their way with the Tar Heels, shooing 52 percent from the floor in the first half.
The Tar Heels were playing similarly to how they did less than 24 hours earlier in a 92-89 loss to Texas. They had trouble defending.
But in the second half, the seventh-ranked Tar Heels turned up the pressure, and knocked down some timely shots to beat the Bruins 94-78.
It is UNC’s first win over a ranked opponent this season.
UNC freshman guard Coby White, who scored 33 points on Thursday against Texas, picked up where he left off. He had 19 points and 8 assists on Friday. He was 6-for-11 from the floor and did not play much in the second half because of foul trouble.
UNC senior forward Luke Maye 16 points and 8 rebounds. Senior wing Kenny Williams had 15 points..
While the Las Vegas Invitational was UNC’s first real test, the schedule does not get any easier. No. 7 UNC will face No. 9 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Wednesday. But a win heading into that game will be bode well for the Tar Heels.
On Friday though, UCLA hit its first seven shots of the game, and led 15-9 through the game’s first five minutes. The Bruins continued to shoot well, and led for the entire first half.
Meanwhile, seniors Cam Johnson and Maye, struggled shooting They shot a combined 2-for-11 from the floor in the game’s first 20 minutes.
Johnson, however, ended the first half with a 3-pointer to cut UCLA’s lead to five points before halftime.
In the second half, he picked up where he left off. He knocked down a 3-pointer, scored a layup, picked up a steal and scored another layup on three consecutive possessions to tie the game at 48 with 18:07 left in the game.
That seemed to give UNC confidence. The two teams battled back and forth for the next five minute, and UCLA led by two points with about 13 minutes left to play.
Over the next five minutes though, UNC ramped up its defensive pressure. The Tar Heels forced the Bruins into tough shots and went on a 17-2 run, to take a 76-64 lead with a little more than eight minute remaining.
After that, UCLA never got closer than seven points.
