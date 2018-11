UNC’s Larry Fedora on talks with AD: ‘We haven’t talked about anything other than the games at hand’

November 19, 2018 01:31 PM

UNC Tar Heels football coach Larry Fedora held his weekly press conference Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. He talked about the game against Western Carolina last Saturday, his conversations with UNC AD Bubba Cunningham, and the matchup with N.C. State.