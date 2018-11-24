Gallaspy’s fifth TD lifts Pack to 34-28 overtime victory over Tar Heels

For much of the game, it was dark, gloomy, cold and rainy.
N.C. State’s Wolfpack didn’t seem to notice or care. Certainly not by the end.
Reggie Gallaspy’s fifth touchdown of the game, in overtime, gave the Pack a 34-28 victory over North Carolina at Kenan Stadiun and its third straight win in the rivalry.
Gallaspy, a bull of a runner, smashed over from the 1-yard line to end it. The senior from High Point finished with 129 yards on 27 carries for the Pack (8-3, 5-3 ACC).
“He’s a beast,” Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley said. “He went straight beast mode on all of us and it was exciting to watch. What an exciting way to win that game.”
The Tar Heels (2-9), 1-7) were intent on beating State in their final game of the season, of sending out their seniors with a victory in the rivalry game, of easing some of the pressure on their coach, Larry Fedora.
But when UNC failed to score to begin overtime, Freeman Jones missing a 37-yard field goal, the Wolfpack had its opportunity to end it -- and did.
It was the Pack’s third straight win at Kenan, or what Finley said had now been nicknamed “Carter-Finley North.”
The Tar Heels didn’t have a lead until the fourth quarter, when a 92-yard drive ended with quarterback Cade Fortin scoring on a short keeper with 9:29 left to make it 28-21.
The Pack responded to tie it 28-28 as Finley hit wideout Jakobi Meyers for 26 and 30 yards -- the second completion on a sideline throw that was first ruled incomplete but overturned on review. Gallaspy’s fourth touchdown run of the game, from 5 yards, tied the score with six minutes left in regulation.
The Tar Heels and Wolfpack had gone to overtime just once before in the series -- in 1998, in a game played in Charlotte. UNC won that one.
Fedora was coy early in the week when asked about his starter at quarterback, but went with Fortin, a true freshman.
For a half, neither team could move the ball in the rainy muck. That changed in the second half, when both teams found some offensive rhythm.
The Pack went 75 yards on its first two possessions in the third quarter, with Gallaspy scoring twice -- the second a 34-yard burst.
But UNC did the same, with Fortin first hitting Beau Corrales for a 37-yard score, then freshman running back Javonte Williams running 8 yards for a TD. The Tar Heels added a two-pointer after the second score on a Fortin pass to Carl Tucker for a 21-21 tie.
The Wolfpack played without linebacker Germaine Pratt, the ACC’s second-leading tackler. The senior was said to have a knee issue that has limited his practice time and kept him out of Saturday’s game.
Leading 7-6 at the half, the Pack took the second-half kickoff and went 75 yards in 11 plays for a score.
Finley, who appeared indecisive in the first half, connected with Meyers for a 20-yard gain on third down from the Pack 31. Later, he finally teamed up with Kelvin Harmon for a 24-yard completion to the UNC 4. Gallaspy scored on second down from the 4 for his second TD of the game.
But the Tar Heels answered in three plays for their first score of the game, a 37-yard throw from Fortin to Corrales. That came after Dazz Newsome had hauled in a 38-yard pass.
For a half, the game was played like one from the 1950s, with the Pack leading 7-6.
N.C. State’s special teams factored into the Wolfpack’s first-half touchdown. First, punter A.J. Cole pinned the Tar Heels back to the 1-yard line. After a three-and-out series by the State defense, UNC punter Hunter Lent first dropped the snap in the end zone, then managed a 1-yard punt.
With first-and-goal at the 4, the Pack needed two plays to score, Gallaspy walking in from the 1.
Consider that the Wolfpack had 92 yards in total offense in the opening half. It had 19 running plays and 11 passes. Had the Tar Heels not bungled the punt, the Pack may not have scored in the first half.
The UNC defense, which has had its problems at times this season, were active and quick to the ball and pressured Finley in the pocket. The Wolfpack defense also did its part, limiting the Tar Heels to a pair of field goals by Freeman Jones in the first half.
