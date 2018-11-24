Wolfpack holds off Mercer comeback 78-74 for sixth win

N.C. State made it 6 for 6 to start the season after beating Mercer 78-74 Saturday at the PNC Arena.
The Wolfpack had three players in double figures, led by Torin Dorn (19 points), C.J. Bryce (17), and Markell Johnson (16). Bryce surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in his career.
Dimitrijevic Djordje, who led Mercer with 25 points, cut the Wolfpack’s lead to four points twice in the final minute before making it 76-74 after Braxton Beverly missed a pair of free throws for the Wolfpack. Djordje scored 19 points in the second half.
Eric Lockett’s two free throws with 5.5 seconds left sealed the win for State.
The Bears, who won 19 games last season, gave State its toughest contest so far in the young season. State’s previous five wins were blowouts with an average victory margin of 38.4 points, which was second in the NCAA. The Wolfpack’s closest game before this one was a 19-point win over Maine, 82-63, a week ago.
Mercer (3-3) pushed State in the first half, leading for much of the first 20 minutes. The game also was tied seven times in the first half.
State’s first lead of the game came with 7:18 left in the first half when Devon Daniels hit one of two free throws to make it 24-23. Daniels finished with nine points.
The Wolfpack forced 15 Mercer turnovers in the first half but led only by five at the break, 37-32.
But they opened the second half with a 19-3 run to take control of the contest.
State’s biggest lead was 61-41. But Mercer clawed back from there and got to with five points down 64-59 with four and half to play. It was a close game the rest of the way.
Playing the last of six home games to start the season, the Wolfpack’s next game will be on the road at Wisconsin Tuesday in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
