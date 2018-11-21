South Carolina, Clemson recruits make their picks for this week’s Palmetto Bowl

Soon enough, they’ll be in the thick of the South Carolina-Clemson rivalry. For now they’re watching from afar, but some of the committed recruits for both schools weighed in with their take on what will happen Saturday night in Death Valley.
South Carolina
Quarterback Ryan Hilinski - “I’m thinking 52-51 South Carolina. I think we will get in an early shootout and Jake is going to have an awesome game!”
Defensive lineman Rodricus Fitten - “It’s going to be a very close game. It’s probably going to come down to a last minute field goal kick. USC 24, Clemson 21.”
Defensive lineman Joseph Anderson - 31-28 USC
Linebacker Derek Boykins - 27-20 Gamecocks. “I’ll take us over anybody.”
Running back Kevin Harris - 34-30 USC. “I’m with the Gamecocks all the way.”
Linebacker Jahmar Brown - 42-38 South Carolina. “If Bentley comes out blazing, I like us in a close one.”
Lineman Jaylen Nichols - “If they play to their full potential, it will be a good game. (I’m going to say) tied at 27, then overtime with us for the win.”
Tight end KeShawn Toney - 24-21 Carolina. “It’ll be a hard fought game but Carolina will come out on top they know how much this game means being a rivalry and who get bragging rights in the state for a year and Clemson has had the upper hand the past years so it’s time for Carolina to get a win.”
Clemson
Linebacker Greg Williams - Clemson 49-7
Linebacker Kane Patterson - 31-3 Clemson. “The defense is playing lights out right now. The offense was a little off last week so I expect them to pour it on this week. I think South Carolina might get a late field goal. Lastly, it’s in Death Valley.”
Wide receiver Frank Ladson - 49-6 Clemson. “Rival game Clemson dominates from the beginning at home at night in the valley.”
Defensive end Ruke Orhorhoro - 42-3 Clemson. “South Carolina’s offense isn’t ready for Clemson’s defense, especially defensive line. Also, we have one of the top running backs in the nation (Etienne)“
Linebacker Bryton Constantin - 35-10 Clemson. “Clemson’s defense is stout and always will be. I think their offense will click better than ever in this state rivalry and they will roll over USC.”
Tight end Davis Allen - 42-10 Clemson. “I say the offense gets rolling early in the game and the defense dominates as always.”
Punter Aidan Swanson - 38-13 Clemson. “We’re just the better team and more prepared.”
