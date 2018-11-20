Duke vs. Auburn live blog from Maui Invitational

Auburn’s cold start from the field allowed Duke to build a double-digit lead midway through the first half.
The Tigers missed 17 of their first 21 shots, including eight 3-pointers, over the game’s first eight minutes and Duke sprinted to a 22-8 lead.
Even with Williamson unable to find his groove on offense and Cam Reddish in foul trouble, Duke pushed its lead to 33-16 on a Tre Jones jump shot with 5:51 to play in the half.
Williamson finished the half with six points with just one made field goal. Reddish scored eight points early but played just nine minutes as be picked up his third foul with 7:51 to play in the half and went to the bench.
After Jones’ shot gave Duke its largest lead of the half, the Blue Devils didn’t make another field goal before halftime. Auburn, meanwhile, finally heated up from the field.
Nifty passing in the half court netted dunks for Austin Wiley and Malik Dunbar. R.J. Barrett hit two free throws, but 3-pointers by Bryce Brown and Jared Harper on Auburn’s next two possessions left Duke with a 35-26 lead.
After two Marques Bolden free throws, Anfernee McLemore tipped in Harper’s miss and Brown sank a 3-pointer to slice Duke’s lead to 37-31 with 1:09 left in the half.
Williamson sank four free throws in the final minute of the half and blocked Harper’s layup attempt at the buzzer allowing Duke to lead 41-33 at intermission.
Comments