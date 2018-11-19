Another QB named Finley commits to Wolfpack football in Class of 2020

Wolfpack football fans may hear the name Finley called out at Carter-Finley Stadium for several more years to come.
Ben Finley, the younger brother of three-year starting N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley, announced his commitment to the school on Sunday.
The younger Finley is listed by 247Sports as a three-star player, the No. 26 overall player out of Arizona and the No. 36 pro-style quarterback recruit in the Class of 2020.
The 6-2, 198-pounder threw for 2,777 yards with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions his junior season, according to MaxPreps.
In his Sunday morning announcement, Finley said, “I’m beyond excited to call Raleigh my home in 2020 and to be a part of the WOLFPACK!”
A day earlier, big brother Ryan Finley moved into second place in career passing yards (9,757) for the Wolfpack, behind Phillip Rivers, The News & Observer reported.
