Duke-San Diego State live blog from Maui

San Diego State’s switching man-to-man defense limited Duke’s ability to find open driving lanes to the basket. The Blue Devils dominated the first half anyway.
Duke hit 9 of 17 3-point attempts over the game’s first 20 minutes to take a 49-32 lead at halftime.
Duke shot 50 percent overall, making 52.9 percent of their 3-pointers.
R.J Barrett’s scored 16 points in the first half but was the only player in double figures for the balanced Blue Devils. Eight of the 10 players who saw action for Duke scored.
Duke made five of its first six 3-point shots, making 6 of 10 shots overall, to open a 19-6 lead with 12:41 left in the half. Barrett and Jack White each contributed two 3-pointers to the early Duke barrage, which included an 11-0 run.
San Diego State slowly chipped away at the lead as Duke naturally failed to keep up that shooting pace. The Blue Devils missed six consecutive shots during one stretch and the Aztecs cut the Duke lead to 29-21.
But Duke found its groove on offense again, producing points on nine of its final 11 possessions of the half. Tre Jones, Barrett and Cam Reddish all sank 3-pointers during the stretch. Reddish’s 3-pointer with three seconds left in the half gave Duke a 17-point lead, its largest of the first half.
San Diego State made 9 of 22 shots (40.9 percent) in the first half while committing seven turnovers.
