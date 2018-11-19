North Carolina uses late run to beat St. Francis 101-76 before Las Vegas Invitational

North Carolina was supposed to play one final tune up game before the schedule got tough.
UNC plays in the Las Vegas Invitational over Thanksgiving break later this week, where it will face Texas and No. 11 Michigan State or No. 17 UCLA.
Before then though, the Tar Heels played St. Francis, which had lost to UCLA 95-58 last week.
But this game did not feel like a tune up game. St. Francis started the second half on a 16-6 run, cutting the Tar Heels’ lead to six points and quieting UNC fans, who expected a blowout win at the Dean Smith Center.
Eventually, the Tar Heels got back on track and answered with a run of their own to win 101-76.
The Tar Heels are now 5-0 to start the season.
UNC freshman wing Nassir Little another positive performance with 19 points and 7 rebounds. Graduate wing Cam Johnson had 20 points and 6 rebounds.
UNC led by 16 points at halftime.
The reason the Tar Heels struggled was because they could not take care of the basketball. The Tar Heels committed nine turnovers in the first half, and the Red Flash scored 11 points off those turnovers. Through the first four minutes of the second half, UNC committed three more turnovers.
That is how St. Francis was able to cut UNC’s lead to six, 58-52.
But UNC answered and went on an 11-0 run. The run started with a 3-pointer from senior guard Kenny Williams. On the next play, freshman point guard Coby White forced a turnover, and passed it up to Johnson for a layup.
UNC pushed its lead back up to 27 points late in the second half.
Senior forward Luke Maye finished with a double-double. He had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
UNC’s game versus Texas is on Thursday.
Comments