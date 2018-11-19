UNC’s Larry Fedora says he has not had any conversations with AD about his future

North Carolina coach Larry Fedora said he has not talked with athletic director Bubba Cunningham about his future.

Fedora said in his weekly press conference Monday that he has conversations each week with Cunningham, but none have been about whether he will be back next year.

“We haven’t talked about anything other than the games at hand,” Fedora said.

The Tar Heels (2-8, 1-6 ACC) have struggled this year and will finish with their second consecutive losing season. They finished 3-9 in 2017.

Last week, Cunningham said in an interview with The News & Observer that he would evaluate Fedora’s performance after the season. He said his only focus was on the players, and he did not want to speculate on what may happen with Fedora’s future.

“I don’t engage in any speculation,” Cunningham said last week. “At the end of the year I evaluate our program from top to bottom and I’ll do that with coach at the end of the year.”

When asked how he evaluates a program and its coach, Cunningham said: “It’s everything you do from recruiting, to game day, to the environment you create, to the atmosphere that you provide. Everything you want to think about is the way to evaluate a program.”

Fedora’s buyout is $12.2 million.

Before the Tar Heels’ 49-26 win against Western Carolina, an FCS program, last Saturday, they had lost six consecutive games. Five of those losses were by 10 points or less.

UNC will play N.C. State (7-3, 4-3 ACC) on Saturday at 12:20 p.m. at Kenan Memorial Stadium.