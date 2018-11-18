Dabo Swinney gives update on Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow

Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow left Saturday’s game against Duke with an injury after landing hard on his head during the second quarter of Clemson’s 35-6 victory.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney updated Renfrow’s injury on his teleconference Sunday night.
“He was good today. He’ll be evaluated daily and that’s really it,” Swinney said, adding that he is not sure if Renfrow had a concussion. “I do not know that for sure. I know that (trainer) Danny (Poole) told me he looked good today and they’ll evaluate him tomorrow.”
Renfrow had a record-setting day before the injury occurred as he broke Artavis Scott’s school record for consecutive games with a catch at 39 with a seven-yard reception in the first quarter.
Renfrow also set the record for starts made by a wide receiver with 43.
Swinney said after Saturday’s game that Renfrow was being evaluated in the locker room.
“He just was kind of out of it a little bit. They kind of kept him down. He was trying to get up and was talking. He was begging to let him get up, but they were just checking to make sure his neck… They had to take a lot of precaution,” Swinney said Saturday. “I even asked him when he was getting married and he said April 13th. So his (fiance) will be happy to know. He was good at halftime. He was good after the game. But like I said, they’ll do their evaluation of him and let me know tomorrow where he is.”
