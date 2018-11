UNC walk-on quarterback Manny Miles talks about his Hail Mary touchdown pass

By

November 18, 2018 01:46 AM

UNC walk-on quarterback Manny Miles talks about his Hail Mary TD pass on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Miles was put into the game with five seconds left in the first half. The ball landed into the hands of UNC tight end Jake Bargas in the endzone.