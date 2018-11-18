What Trevor Lawrence, Clemson players said about facing USC

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has yet to play against South Carolina, but the freshman can tell just from watching the past couple of rivalry games how intense the matchup with the Gamecocks is.
Lawrence, who helped Clemson to a 35-6 victory Saturday against Duke, will make his first start against USC next weekend.
The Georgia native is anxious for his first shot to play against South Carolina.
“Even just watching it on TV last year and the year before you can kind of see the hostility and the rivalry between the two teams,” Lawrence said. “It’s a big game. We should have a good week of preparation.”
Clemson has won four consecutive games in the series, and the Tigers’ senior class has never lost to South Carolina.
Lawrence said it would be great to help Clemson’s senior class, which includes stars Christian Wilkins, Hunter Renfrow and Mitch Hyatt, finish undefeated against the Gamecocks.
“It would mean a lot to me. The biggest thing is it’s the next game. That’s one of our goals is to obviously win every game we play in,” Lawrence said. “Obviously it’s a big game because it’s South Carolina, but it’s just another team in the way of what we want to do. It would mean a lot, though, to do it for the seniors. The last year, just to help them never lose to South Carolina, it would be awesome.”
Tigers freshman receiver Justyn Ross has also never played against South Carolina, but the Alabama native compared the rivalry with USC to a rivalry that he grew up around.
“They told me it’s just like the Alabama-Auburn rivalry, probably even bigger,” Ross said.
Lawrence and Ross both played in their first night games at Clemson on Saturday and both played well. Lawrence was 21-for-38 passing for 251 yards and two touchdowns, while Ross led the Tigers with four catches for 76 yards and a score.
The two will get another night game next weekend as the Tigers will host USC at 7 p.m. Ross said the Duke game was the best environment he has played in thus far, and he expects another crazy environment against the Gamecocks.
He has spoken with Clemson’s veteran receivers about what to expect.
“They said the environment in Death Valley is going to be crazy,” Ross said. “They said it’s a way different environment.”
