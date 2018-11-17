Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow injured against Duke

Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow was injured during the first half of Saturday’s game against Duke.
Renfrow made a diving attempt on a third-and-9 pass early in the second quarter from Trevor Lawrence. He landed on his head and stayed on the ground for a few minutes.
Renfrow was eventually helped to the sideline and then immediately taken to the locker room.
Clemson announced at halftime that Renfrow will not return. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney will address the injury after the game.
The senior did break Clemson’s record for consecutive games with a catch during the first quarter, hauling in a 7-yard reception on the first drive of the game.
Renfrow has now caught a pass in 39 consecutive games, breaking Artavis Scott’s record.
Renfrow was honored on Senior Day before the game.
