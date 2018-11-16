Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Tenn Tech | November 16, 2018

North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) makes a steal from Tennessee Tech’s Courtney Alexander II (22) during the first half on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) muscles his way to the basket in the first half against Tennessee Tech’s Micaiah Henry (11) on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) breaks to the basket on a fast break in the first half against Tennessee Tech on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket during the second half against Tennessee Tech on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams scored ten points in the Tar Heels’ 108-58 victory.
Tennessee Tech’s Courtney Alexander II (22) is trapped between North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) and Nassir Little (5) during the first half on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his players on offense in the first half against Tennessee Tech on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Tennessee Tech’s Hunter Vick (20) is trapped between North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) and Cameron Johnson (13) during the first half on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Tennessee Tech’s Courtney Alexander II (22) is trapped between North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) and Nassir Little (5) during the first half on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) drives to the basket against Tennessee Tech’s Johnnie Vassar (5) during the first half on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) blocks a shot by Tennessee Tech’s Hunter Vick (20) during the first half on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) defends Tennessee Tech’s Courtney Alexander II (22) during the second half on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) gets a dunk over Tennessee Tech’s Jared Sherfield (2) in the second half on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket over Tennessee Tech’s Johnnie Vassar (5) in the second half on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) and Leaky Black (1) defend Tennessee Tech’s Courtney Alexander II (22) in the second half on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Roy Williams consoles Kenny Williams reacts after he turned his ankle in the second half against Tennessee Tech on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Roy Williams consoles Kenny Williams after he tuned his ankle in the second half against Tennessee Tech on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts his arm around coach Roy Williams during the second half against Tennessee Tech on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Roy Williams directs his players on offense in the second half against Tennessee Tech on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) drives to the basket against Tennessee Tech’s Hunter Vick (20) during the second half on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) gets a dunk in the second half against Tennessee Tech on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0), Leaky Black (1), Coby White (2) and Cameron Johnson (13) celebrate after a score by Walker Miller in the final minute of the game against Tennessee Tech on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) and Leaky Black (1) celebrate after a dunk by K.J. Smith (30) to seal the Tar Heels’ 108-58 win on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
