Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Duke TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will face Duke in an ACC matchup on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Here is what you need to know about the game:
What channel is the Clemson-Duke game on?
Who: Duke (7-3, 3-3) at No. 2 Clemson (10-0, 7-0 ACC)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay)
Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500)
Series history: Clemson leads the series 36-16-1.
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 134/XM 194
Weather: Clear with a low of 37.
What’s at stake
1. Clemson’s senior class can set a school record and an ACC record by earning win No. 51 during a four-year span with a victory Saturday night against Duke. Only Alabama has had a senior class reach at least 51 wins, topping out at 53 from 2014-17.
2. The Tigers can finish the regular season with a win in every game in ACC play for the seventh time in school history with a victory.
3. If Clemson can score at least 27 points (the Tigers are favored by 28) it will set the school record for the most consecutive games scoring at least 27 points with 11.
The teams, by the numbers
CU
DUKE
Points/Game
45.7
31.3
Opp. Points/Game
12.7
23.5
Yds. Rushing/Game
251.7
174.2
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
82.3
212
Yds. Pass/Game
274.9
245.6
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
171.3
193.7
Avg. Yds./Game
526.6
419.8
Opp. Total Yds/Game
253.6
405.7
Clemson players to watch
1. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will look to have a memorable senior day. Wilkins is fifth on the team with 40 tackles and second with 10.5 tackles for loss. Don’t be surprised if he plays some offense again as well.
2. Trayvon Mullen has been Clemson’s best cornerback this season. He will be tested against one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC and will need to play well.
3. Safety Tanner Muse has been playing great as of late. Muse leads the Tigers with two interceptions, and he had 10 tackles last week against Boston College.
Duke players to watch
1. Junior quarterback Daniel Jones is one of the best in the ACC. The dual-threat weapon has thrown for 1,948 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 327 yards and two scores, despite missing two games with an injury.
2. Senior receiver T.J. Rahming leads the Blue Devils with 53 receptions and six touchdowns. Rahming has accumulated 518 receiving yards and has also returned 18 punts for 101 yards, with a long of 32.
3. Junior linebacker Joe Giles-Harris leads the Blue Devils with 80 tackles and is second on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss. He missed last week’s game against North Carolina with an injury, but if he can return this week it would be a big boost for the Duke defense.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice)
RB – Travis Etienne (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Lyn-J Dixon)
WR - Tee Higgins (Justyn Ross, Diondre Overton)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR – Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)
TE - Milan Richard (Braden Galloway or J.C. Chalk or Cannon Smith)
H-Back - Garrett Williams
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)
LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG – Gage Cervenka or Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, Chris Register)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Xavier Kelly)
DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Thomas, Logan Rudolph)
SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)
MLB –Tre Lamar (Judah Davis or Chad Smith)
WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)
CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)
SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)
FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael, LeAnthony Williams)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)
LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)
PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)
KOR - Derion Kendrick and Adam Choice
