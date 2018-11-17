Duke at Clemson live blog: Tigers lead 14-6 at halftime

Duke is playing at No. 2-ranked Clemson on Saturday night. Here is a live blog with highlights:
9:21 p.m.
Duke had the ball with a chance to catch Clemson as the second half started but the Blue Devils came up empty and the Tigers added to their lead.
After Duke failed to gain yardage before punting, the Tigers quickly moved 61 yards for a touchdown to lead 21-6.
Clemson gained just 17 yards rushing in the first half. But running back Travis Eitenne topped that on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage in the second half by breaking free for 20 yards into Duke territory.
Trevor Lawrence completed a 7-yard pass to Ariel Rodgers on third down to keep the drive going. On the next play, Etienne’s 27-yard touchdown run extended Clemson’s lead.
8:52 p.m.
Clemson added a touchdown late in the second quarter to take a 14-6 halftime lead over Duke.
Leading 7-6, Clemson moved 68 yards on eight plays and Justyn Ross caught a 19-yard pass for a touchdown with 1:16 to play before halftime.
The touchdown drive came after Duke lost starting linebacker Brandon Hill, a sophomore, to an ejection due to a targeting call. Starting in place of injured all-ACC linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, Hill was penalized while covering a punt for his tackle on Clemson returner Amari Rodgers. Hill’s helmet made contact with Rodgers’ helmet on the play.
Duke replaced Hill with linebacker Koby Quansah, who is playing with a pin holding together a bone he broke in his foot during practice last month.
Despite Clemson’s late scoring drive, Duke’s defense played a solid first half. Clemson produced five 3-and-out drives and was held to one first down on two others.
Clemson averages an ACC-best 526 yards per game. The Tigers had 195 in the first half against Duke. The Tigers have only 17 rushing yards, averaging 1.7 yards per carry.
8:00 p.m.
Trailing Duke 6-0 after the first quarter, Clemson finally got its offense going to start the second quarter.
The Tigers went 75 yards, highlighted by Trevor Lawrence’s 41-yard pass down the sideline to Justyn Ross to the Duke 2. Tavien Feaster’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Clemson a 7-6 lead with 12:44 left in the first half.
7:50 p.m.
A stout defense and effective offense allowed Duke to take a 6-0 lead over Clemson after one quarter.
The Blue Devils defense limited Clemson to one first down over its first three drives, which all resulted in punts. The Tigers did not reach Duke territory over the game’s first 15 minutes.
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones completed 9 of his first 15 passes for 75 yards, using mostly quick drops and short routes. Jones did connected with tight end Daniel Helm on one pass downfield for a 37-yard gain.
Duke advanced inside the Clemson 20 on two drives, which resulted in a pair of Collin Wareham field goals for a 6-0 Blue Devils lead.
