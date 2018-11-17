NC State blasts hapless Louisville, 52-10

N.C. State needed a “get right” game after last week’s loss to Wake Forest.
Enter Louisville, the only team winless in ACC play and the only one with an interim coach.
N.C. State scored 45 straight points to blast the hapless Cardinals 52-10 on the road on Saturday.
The Wolfpack (7-3, 4-3 ACC) got four touchdown passes from quarterback Ryan Finley and three total touchdowns from running back Reggie Gallaspy in the payback rout.
After a crushing 27-23 home loss to Wake Forest last Thursday, N.C. State needed to bounce back. There was also the matter of the embarrassment of N.C. State’s last visit to Louisville.
The Cardinals (2-8, 0-8) beat N.C. State on 54-13 on the same field in 2016. It was 44-0 at the half of the game, a high-water mark for coach Bobby Petrino with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
With Jackson in the NFL, the Cardinals fell apart this season. Petrino was fired on Sunday after a listless loss at Syracuse and the 0-7 ACC start.
Interim coach Lorenzo Wade had the players fired up for the start of the game. The Cardinals forced a three-and-out on N.C. State’s opening possession and then got a 32-yard field goal from Blanton Creque for a 3-0 lead.
The feel-good excitement didn’t last long. N.C. State scored on the next drive, a 25-yard touchdown pass from Finley to receiver Kelvin Harmon. The Wolfpack scored the game’s next 45 points.
Harmon finished with seven catches for 100 yards with the touchdown. He joined Torry Holt (1997-98) and Jerricho Cotchery (2002-03) as the only receivers in school history to post consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
Jakobi Meyers (96 yards) and Emeka Emezie (72 yards), joined in the merriment with seven catches each and a touchdown.
Gallaspy added 73 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns and his first receiving touchdown of his career.
Finley (26 of 36) finished with 316 yards. He was benched at halftime of that 2016 loss here. It was the complete opposite for the sixth-year quarterback and the entire N.C. State team on Saturday.
