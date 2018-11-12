Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Stanford | November 12, 2018

North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) and his teammates stand for the National Anthem prior to their game against Stanfords on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) and Luke Maye (32) trap Stanford’s K. Z. Okpala (0) during the first half on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a word with Nassir Little (5) before sending him into the game during the first half against Stanford on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) defends Stanford’s Cormac Ryan (23) during the first half on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) shoots over Stanford’s Marcus Sheffield (14) during the first half on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) defends Stanford’s Bryce Wills (2) during the first half on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Stanford’s K. Z. Okpala (0) during the first half on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye scored 16 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
Stanford coach Jerod Haas directs his team during the first half against North Carolina on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) drives to the basket against Stanford’s Trevor Stanback (33) during the first half on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) defends Stanford’s Cormac Ryan (23) during the first half on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to turnover during the first half against Stanford on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul against his team during the first half against Stanford on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket against Stanford’s Oscar da Silva (13) during the first half on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Johnson lead North Carolina with 17 points in their 90-72 victory.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives to the basket during the first half against Stanford on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives in the lane past Stanford’s Daejon Davis (1) during the first half on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Stanford’s K. Z. Okpala (0) and Josh Sharma (20) defend North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) during the first half against Stanford on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) defends Stanford’s Lukas Kisunas (32) during the second half on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) and Stanford’s Lukas Kisunas (32) battle for a loose ball during the second half on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket against Stanford’s Jaiden Delaire (11) during the second half on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Johnson lead North Carolina with 17 points in their 90-72 victory.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams shows his disappointed with the defensive effort of his team during the second half against Stanford on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
