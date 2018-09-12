Finding a 12th game easier said than done for NC State

Dave Doeren would prefer to play 12 football games this season.
The N.C. State coach just isn’t sure how to make that happen after the cancellation of Saturday’s game with No. 14 West Virginia due to Hurricane Florence.
N.C. State has an open date on its schedule on Oct. 13, the week before it goes to No. 2 Clemson. Doeren would rather keep that break on the schedule and an important ACC game.
“That would then make us play nine straight without a bye there,” Doeren said on Wednesday on the ACC conference call.
“I think we have to look at all the options at this point because you do want to have 12 regular-season games. I’m not sure what they are yet. We haven’t gotten to that point.”
N.C. State is one of three ACC teams to have its game on Saturday canceled. North Carolina and Virginia Tech also have an unscheduled break this weekend.
Last year, Florida State had a Sept. 9 game wiped out by Hurricane Irma. The Seminoles initially canceled the game with Louisiana-Monroe but were able to get the Warhawks to come to Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 2, after they needed a sixth win to qualify for a bowl game.
There could be options for N.C. State to add a 12th game on Dec. 1, if it’s not in the ACC championship game.
“There may be teams looking for a game,” Doeren said. “We’ll have to see who has the same dates as us, if anybody does. If not, what are the options after our last regular-season game if we’re not in the championship game. There’s a lot of moving parts.”
N.C. State hasn’t had a game postponed since 2001. Its game with Ohio was moved to the end of the regular season after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.
The Wolfpack will now get extra time to prepare for a Sept. 22 trip to Marshall. One bonus for the N.C. State offense will be the debut of tight end Cary Angeline.
The Southern California transfer was originally scheduled to miss the James Madison, Georgia State and West Virginia games.
The NCAA ruled that Angeline had to sit out the first three games because he had to wait 365 days since he left the USC team. Since the Marshall game falls after the allotted time, he can play against the Thundering Herd.
Angeline (6-7 and 254 pounds) is expected to help quarterback Ryan Finley as another big target in the passing game.
