The latest ECU billboard sighting shows former QB Carden taunting UNC coach Fedora

Pirate Nation’s billboard game is apparently back in full force.

Regina Person Whittemore posted a photo on Sunday to the ECU Pirate Football Fanpage on Facebook of a billboard she indicated was in Goldsboro.

The display shows former ECU star quarterback Shane Carden next to the text, “Coach Fedora. Remember Me?”

It then lists scores from the Pirates’ 70-41 win over ECU (in which Carden accounted for six touchdowns) and the 41-19 result that favored ECU on Saturday.

The “Remember Me?” part is easily traced to Wednesday, when UNC coach Larry Fedora commented on The David Glenn Show that he had no memory of the 2014 game.

“I don’t remember a thing about it,” Fedora said on the show, The News & Observer reported.

Pirate Radio posted a photo on Facebook of another billboard near Goldsboro that was used to troll Tar Heels after the 2014 game. The same graphic hit a billboard in Winterville, television station WITN reported the same day.





That message featured the 70-41 score above the hashtag #beneathwho, which circulated among Pirates fans in response to former UNC safety Tim Scott commenting that ECU is “always beneath us,” according to CBS Sports.