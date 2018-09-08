Duke’s Jones erupts in win over Northwestern, but leaves with apparent injury

Daniel Jones had a big day turn sour at Northwestern on Saturday, after an apparent injury forced him to leave the game.
The Duke quarterback matched his single-game career of three touchdowns as he led the Blue Devils to a 21-7 win – except he did it all in the second quarter.
But then Jones was apparently injured when sacked by Joe Gaziano at the end of the third quarter, Duke Sports Information reported, and Quentin Harris finished off the game.
Jones finished 16 of 22 for 192 yards.
His touchdown strikes went to T.J. Rahming (9 yards), Johnathan Lloyd (52 yards) and Davis Koppenhaver (7 yards).
The Duke Football official Twitter account noted Jones became the fourth quarterback in program history with three TDs in a single quarter.
Northwestern (1-1) posted 381 total yards of offense, 80 more than Duke, but never scored after a opening the game with a 2-yard touchdown run by Jeremy Larkin. Larkin finished with 121 yards on 24 carries.
The Blue Devils improved to 2-0, after opening the season with a 34-14 win over Army.
