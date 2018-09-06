ACC tournament headed back to Brooklyn and Washington, DC

The ACC tournament is going back to Brooklyn but will stop in Washington, D.C., first.
The men’s basketball tournament, which was played at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in 2018 and ’17, will be back in New York City in 2022, the conference announced on Thursday.
The 2021 tournament will be played at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., where it was held in 2016.
The tournament returns to North Carolina this season for the first time since 2015. Charlotte will host the five-day event in March and it will remain in the state. Greensboro will be the host in 2020.
Brooklyn received mixed reviews for its two-year run. The league’s Big East expats, Syracuse and Notre Dame, would prefer to play at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, but their former league has locked that up through the 2026 tournament.
There was a Duke-North Carolina matchups in each year the tournament was in Brooklyn, which helped the attendance totals. The Blue Devils won the title in 2017. UNC lost to Virginia in the 2018 title game. The early week games, and even the first day of the top four seeds, lagged. Syracuse getting bounced on the first day in 2017 didn’t help the cause.
Washington, D.C., which has hosted at that site in 2005 and ’16, is seen as compromise between the old-line ACC members, who prefer to play the tournament in this state, and the newcomers.
“The next four years of the ACC tournament will be played in locations that are tremendously meaningful to the ACC, our players, coaches, alumni and fans,” commissioner John Swofford said in a statement released by the league. “All four cities offer first class venues and hospitality for our league, and we appreciate the continued partnership with each of these outstanding communities.”
