How Clemson is using trip to Texas A&M as a recruiting opportunity

Texas A&M is set to host a large number of recruits for Saturday’s showdown against Clemson. But the Aggies will not be the only team looking to make an impression on the prospects visiting for the game.

Clemson will also try to impress the group of recruits as the Tigers try to make a statement on the road in a hostile environment.

Clemson is recruiting nationally more and more with only one of its 24 commits for the class of 2019 being from South Carolina. The Tigers will have another opportunity to grow their brand on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of recruits out there that are intrigued with that Tiger paw,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “And those recruits, it will be the first time the majority of them get to watch us play live and so there’s no doubt that’s an added benefit anytime you can go to a new place.”

Clemson currently has one player on its roster from Texas in tight end J.C. Chalk, but the Tigers are working to build more connections in the Lone Star State. Texas produces an abundance of top talent every year.

“We first got out to Texas a little bit whenever Chad Morris was here; with his ties, we went out there a couple times,” Scott said. “Obviously J.C. Chalk had some previous connections with coach (Dabo) Swinney with his grandfather, but he’s from Texas. I think it’s great anytime whether it’s recruiting or playing games, to be able to go play in new places.”

FUTURE PROS

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is not shy when it comes to making predictions about his players going on to excel in the NFL.

Swinney also doesn’t mind talking up opposing players, which is what he did this week.

Texas A&M starts cornerbacks Charles Oliver and Debione Renfroe, as well as safeties Donovan Wilson and Derrick Tucker in its secondary. And Swinney expects all four to go on to play on Sundays.

“Very good in the secondary. I think their safeties are as good as we’re probably going to see,” Swinney said. “These are really, really talented players at safety. I’d say all four of their starters in the secondary are probably going to play in the NFL. It’s pretty easy to see that. They’ve got size and length.”

EXPLOSIVE OFFENSE

One of Clemson’s goals this offseason was to improve its number of explosive plays, and the Tigers got off to a good start in Saturday’s win against Furman.

Clemson had 10 such plays against the Paladins with six passes and four runs. An explosive play is considered a pass of 16 yards or more or a run of 12 yards or more.

“One focus in the offseason was explosive plays,” Scott said. “I think we had 10 explosive plays. Four run and six passes, so that was good to see and we had multiple people touch the ball.”