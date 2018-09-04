Duke’s Cutcliffe on staying hungry against Northwestern

Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Thayer Thomas, a former walk-on, scores on a 16-yard touchdown reception during the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison University at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
NC State's Thayer Thomas, a former walk-on, talks about his dedication to being able to play. Thomas had a 40-yard punt return and a touchdown in the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Duke wide receiver Aaron Young assesses the Blue Devils' 34-14 win over Army in the season opener Aug. 31, 2018. Young, a redshirt junior, had four catches for a career-high 114 yards, scoring one touchdown and setting up another.
NC State's Jakobi Meyers talks about the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison University in the season opener at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Meyers had a career-high 14 catches in the win.