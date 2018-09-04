Clemson lands commitment from highly-rated linebacker

Clemson landed a commitment from class of 2019 prospect Kane Patterson on Tuesday. Patterson made the announcement on Twitter.
The inside linebacker chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and others. He is the 24th commit for the class of 2019.
The Nasvhille native is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Patterson was recruited by defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall. He plays at Christian Presbyterian Academy in Nashville.
