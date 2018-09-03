UNC’s Fedora: ‘You got to go in and you got to revamp and you got to make sure guys are doing their job’

North Carolina coach Larry Fedora talks about what was learned during the Tar Heels loss to Cal during a media availability Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.
By
NC State’s C.J. Riley pulls in a touchdown

ACC

NC State’s C.J. Riley pulls in a touchdown

Watch a time-lapse as NC State's C.J. Riley pulls in a 14-yard touchdown reception during the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison University in the season opener at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Island Packet App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service