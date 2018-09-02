Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Texas A&M

No. 2 Clemson (1-0) at Texas A&M (1-0)
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
TV: ESPN
Line: Clemson by 11
Three storylines
1. Clemson is no stranger to Texas A&M first-year head coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher was the head coach at Florida State from 2010-17, going 4-4 against Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. FSU won four of the first five meetings with Fisher as the head coach before the Tigers won each of the final three.
2. It will be interesting to see how the Tigers handle the quarterback situation in the first true test of the year. Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence each played five series in the season opener against Furman and both played well, but the margin for error is much smaller against the Aggies.
3. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for the matchup, which has worked out well for the Tigers recently. College GameDay was at Louisville and Virginia Tech for Clemson’s road games last season. The Tigers won by 26 and 14 points.
Three Texas A&M players to watch
1. Running back Trayveon Williams is off to a great start in 2018 after rushing for 798 yards and eight touchdowns last year. Texas A&M opened the season with Northwestern State this past Saturday and Williams put up 240 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
2. Sophomore receiver Jhamon Ausbon was one of the top receivers in the country for the class of 2017 and lived up to the hype by catching 50 passes for 571 yards while earning Freshman All-SEC honors last year. Ausbon led the Aggies with six catches for 81 yards against Northwestern State.
3. Defensive lineman Landis Durham is back after leading Texas A&M with 10.5 sacks last season. He added 12 tackles for loss in 2017 and has already recorded a tackle for loss this season.
