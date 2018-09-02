As Clemson football picks up first win of 2018, it also adds a new commit

The opening of the football season lead to the third commitment for Clemson for the 2020 class.
Canton, Ga. offensive lineman John Williams (6-foot-5, 270 pounds), GA visited for the Furman game Saturday and made his commitment pledge to Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney.
The offer list for Williams also included Ole Miss, Tennessee, Maryland, Memphis, N.C. State, North Carolina and Wisconsin. But he said for some time the rest had been running second to Clemson.
“Clemson has been my No. 1 since I first visited when I was in 8th grade,” Williams said. “It was a no brainier when they offered. I love the small town feel with the big football atmosphere of the school.”
Williams camped with the Tigers in recent summers so he has a feel for how offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. And Caldwell and the offensive staff also got a good read on him.
“The coaches all tell me I check all their boxes and I am what they look for,” he said. “They like my size, my dedication to school and football and my hard working personality. I feel like they are the best guys to take me to the next level on and off the field.”
And it’s not just the football side of things that sold Williams on Clemson.
“They walk the walk when it comes to family, faith and football,” Williams said. ‘Men I can really look up to.”
Williams is Clemson’s first offensive line commitment for the 2020 class. The Tigers have just one committed for for the ‘19 class and are scheduled to lose seven offensive lineman over the next two seasons.
