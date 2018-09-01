Trevor Lawrence warms up before first Clemson game

Duke wide receiver Aaron Young assesses the Blue Devils' 34-14 win over Army in the season opener Aug. 31, 2018. Young, a redshirt junior, had four catches for a career-high 114 yards, scoring one touchdown and setting up another.
The basketball floor at the Smith Center is dedicated as 'Roy Williams Court' during a ceremony August 24, 2018. The hall-of-fame coach has led the UNC Tar Heels to three national titles in 15 seasons at his alma mater.
