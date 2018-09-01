Duke turns back Army in season opener

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks for running room against the Army defense in the first quarter of play. Duke opened the 2018 football season against Army at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke safety Michael Carter II (26) tries to break up a third quarter pass to Army wide receiver Glen Coates. Duke opened the 2018 football season with a win against Army 34-14 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke wide receiver Aaron Young (8) celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown with teammate running back Deon Jackson (25). Duke opened the 2018 football season with a win against Army 34-14 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke safety Dylan Singleton (16) has a wall of blockers after picking up a deflected field goal attempt in the fourth quarter. Duke opened the 2018 football season with a win against Army 34-14 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke wide receiver Johnathan Lloyd (5) heads to the ground as Army linebacker Arik Smith (53) in the third quarter. Duke opened the 2018 football season with a win against Army 34-14 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke linebacker Ben Humphreys (34) chases after Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. in the third quarter. Duke opened the 2018 football season with a win against Army 34-14 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke defensive end Victor Dimukeje (51) knocks down Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (8) in the third quarter. Duke opened the 2018 football season with a win against Army 34-14 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (8) is gang tackled by the Blue Devils in the second quarter. Duke opened the 2018 football season against Army at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach David Cutcliffe speaks with quarterback Daniel Jones (17) in the first quarter after a series of plays. Duke opened the 2018 football season with a win against Army 34-14 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) goes under the Army defense to score a second quarter touchdown. Duke opened the 2018 football season against Army at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Brittain Brown (22) attempts to avoid Army linebacker Cole Christiansen (54) in the first half of play. Duke opened the 2018 football season against Army at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke defensive tackle Edgar Cerenord (92) and teammate safety Michael Carter II (26) react after the Blue Devils recover a first quarter fumble by the Black Knights. Duke opened the 2018 football season against Army at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Brittain Brown (22) is pulled down by Army defensive back Ryan Velez (5) short of the goal line in the second quarter. Duke opened the 2018 football season against Army at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke wide receiver Aaron Young (8) comes up short of the goal line after a 61 yard pass in the second quarter that set up a score for the Blue Devils. Duke opened the 2018 football season against Army at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Brittain Brown (22) looks for running room after a block by teammate wide receiver Johnathan Lloyd (5). Duke opened the 2018 football season against Army at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Deon Jackson (25) skips into the end zone as Army linebacker Kenneth Brinson (56) looks on in the third quarter. Duke opened the 2018 football season with a win against Army 34-14 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (8) loses his helmet and the ball during the second quarter of play. Duke opened the 2018 football season against Army at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, August 31, 2018.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com