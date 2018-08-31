Clemson, Georgia to kick off 2024 football season

Clemson is adding another SEC power to its future football schedule.
The State confirmed Friday morning that the Tigers will face Georgia in Atlanta to kick off the 2024 season.
The matchup will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. An official announcement is expected to come later this morning.
Earlier this summer Clemson and LSU announced a home-and-home series with the teams to play at Clemson on Aug. 30, 2025 and in Baton Rouge on Sept. 5, 2026.
In addition, Clemson will face Texas A&M each of the next two seasons, traveling to College Station on Sept. 8 and hosting the Aggies next year.
The Tigers will also play at Notre Dame in 2020 and 2022 and at home against Notre Dame in 2023.
Future Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Games include Washington vs. Auburn on Saturday, Alabama vs. Duke in 2019, West Virginia vs. Florida State in 2020, Georgia vs. Virginia in 2020, Louisville vs. Ole Miss in 2021 and Alabama vs. Miami in 2021.
