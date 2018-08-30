Lyn-J Dixon the latest example of honesty paying off for Clemson in recruiting

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott has been on the recruiting trail for decades, beginning as a tag-along recruiter with his father Brad Scott when Jeff was in elementary school.
Jeff is now entering his 10th year as a full-time assistant coach at Clemson and has built a reputation as being one of the top recruiters in the country.
During Scott’s time as a recruiter he has seen his share of interesting recruiting tactics. One that bothers him the most is seeing coaches make promises to players that they can’t keep.
“Head coaches are sending these kids texts and they are guaranteeing that they’re going to be the starting corner or wideout or whatever for that team Day 1,” Scott said. “And in my opinion that’s very disingenuous. It’s not fair to the players that they have on their team, and it’s really not fair to the guys that they’re recruiting, because you don’t know. We never promise anybody.”
Clemson strives to be transparent with recruits, according to Scott, letting them know where they stand on the Tigers’ board throughout the process.
Sometimes that works out in Clemson’s favor. Other times a recruit chooses to go somewhere else where he is made guarantees.
“They’ve shown us text messages from other coaches guaranteeing them starting jobs and things that I don’t think are really accurate. There’s some kids out there, they go for it, and that’s what they’re looking for,” Scott said. “We’ve had some that wanted us to promise them that they were going to be the starter and only guy. And we tell them, ‘No, we can’t promise you that. What we can promise you is you’re going to get an opportunity to compete. We’re not afraid to play freshmen. But with our program you’ve gotta earn it. You’ve gotta go out there and battle. We’ll give you that opportunity, and that’s really all we can promise you.’”
The latest example of Clemson’s honesty on the recruiting trail paying off came with the signing of running back Lyn-J Dixon.
The Georgia native, who was the talk of preseason camp, signed with the Tigers after a unusual recruiting process. Dixon sought an offer from Clemson for months but was the No. 2 running back on the Tigers’ board behind the No. 1 back in the country Zamir White.
Co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott relayed that message to Dixon, who appreciated Clemson’s honesty.
“He said Zamir White is their No. 1 guy and that’s who they want right now. I really took that as respect,” Dixon told The State this summer. “I respected him for telling me that and not just putting in my mind that they really just want me.”
Dixon committed to Tennessee last June when he had yet to receive an offer from Clemson. A few days later White made his announcement and Dixon was tuned in.
“I was waiting that day to see where Zamir White might commit to. I knew he had Georgia, Clemson and Alabama. When he chose Georgia I did a big smile because I knew what was coming next,” Dixon said. “I was hoping he’d go to Georgia so I would get an offer from Clemson.”
That is the exact scenario that unfolded. White committed to Georgia on June 27. Dixon was offered by Clemson July 1.
“Lyn-J was a guy that I had my eye on for a very, very long time. But obviously I think there was the number one guy in the country that was showing some interest in Clemson. And the way that I operate, I like my yes to be yes and my nos to be nos. So I wasn’t going to offer a young man a scholarship knowing that I’m in play with somebody else that was giving us serious consideration,” Elliott said. “So I just was upfront and honest with him and told him, ‘Hey, this is where you stand. If this doesn’t work you’re the next guy I’m coming to. Let’s build a relationship in the meantime. And then if you find something else, which he did, which he committed to Tennessee, and I respected that. I said, ‘Look, if anything changes let me know.’”
The Clemson offer was a game-changer for Dixon, who took a visit to the Tigers just a few weeks after receiving the offer.
Dixon remained committed to Tennessee until October when he re-opened his recruitment. He also considered Oklahoma State before signing with Clemson in December. Elliott’s honesty was the biggest reason for Clemson landing Dixon.
“He was real with me throughout the whole process. He didn’t hold nothing back. He told me straight up how everything was and how everything was going to be,” Dixon said.
Elliott was thrilled to land the speedy back, who has been drawing rave reviews for his ability to make plays against Clemson’s stout defense in practice.
“I appreciate him sticking with me because there’s a lot of guys that you go in and you tell them what the situation is and they take it the wrong way and they can’t handle the truth because a lot of people, they don’t tell them the truth because they hide behind this wall of recruiting and say, ‘Oh well that’s just recruiting,’” Elliott said. “But at the end of the day recruiting is about relationships. And any relationship you’re going to be in with somebody you want to the foundation to be trust and respect.”
Dixon has drawn comparisons to last year’s breakout star Travis Etienne already, and Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has said that Dixon is ahead of where Etienne was at this point last year.
Etienne led Clemson with 766 yard and 13 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2017 and is the starter entering this season.
“It gives me something to aim for. They don’t mind playing freshman. They’ll play the best at the position,” Dixon said. “With Travis getting playing time as a freshman that opened my eyes that I can probably come in and do the same.”
