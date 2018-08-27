Breaking down Clemson’s depth chart, which freshmen are likely to avoid a redshirt

Clemson released its first depth chart of the 2018 season on Monday, and while the quarterback battle received the majority of the attention, there were other interesting nuggets as well.
It appears several true freshmen will contribute for the Tigers in 2018, in addition to quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence, who is listed as the backup to Kelly Bryant for Saturday’s opener against Furman, was joined by left tackle Jackson Carman, wide receiver Justyn Ross, cornerback Kyler McMichael and kickoff specialist B.T. Potter as freshmen on the two-deep depth chart. Ross is listed as a co-backup at receiver alongside Diondre Overton, while Potter is listed as the starter as the kickoff specialist.
Other freshmen listed on the depth chart include Braden Galloway as the No. 4 tight end, Lyn-J Dixon as the No. 4 running back, Derion Kendrick as a No. 3 receiver, K.J. Henry and Xavier Thomas as third and fourth string defensive ends and Mario Goodrich as a No. 3 cornerback.
All 11 freshmen listed on the depth chart are likely to contribute in 2018.
“The depth chart is just where you start and it’s going to change week-to-week and the guys know that every day they’ve got to come out to practice and compete,” co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Monday. “Each coach has their own metric for how they evaluate their positions and it’s tallied up daily. We have discussions about it and set a depth chart and let the guys go play and we’ll reevaluate after the game to see if we need to make some changes.”
RUNNING BACK SURPRISE
Tavien Feaster exited the spring as Clemson’s starting running back before being passed by Travis Etienne. Feaster is now No. 3 on the depth chart.
Feaster was behind the starter Etienne and senior Adam Choice when Clemson’s depth chart was released Monday morning.
Elliott explained the move, stating that Feaster being banged up with a hurt meniscus for the start of preseason camp was a factor.
“It’s just a situation of competition and it’s very, very close. I could have listed it as “or” but I felt like obviously Feaster was a little bit hampered coming into camp with the knee,” Elliott said. “I think he’s back to where he needs to be right now and in that meantime, Choice took a lot of reps. And so that’s just where we’re going to start.”
Elliott added that Etienne, Choice, Feaster and Dixon will all receive reps, and he is very pleased with his running backs room.
“Choice was in a tough situation. You’ve got a young guy in Travis, that’s very, very explosive. You’ve got a very, very talented junior in Tavien Feaster and you’re right there in the middle, kind of the forgotten guy, and he responded and there’s no doubt he’s the leader in my room,” Elliott said. “When you look at the situation and we evaluate the depth chart, we tell guys all the time that the senior’s going to get the nod. So it’s more of a situation of Adam’s paid his dues, he produced in camp and that’s where we’re going to start. That’s going to go week-to-week and that’s going to go practice-to-practice, so that could change throughout the course of time but that’s where we’re going to start.”
Comments