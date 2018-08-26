Scouting Clemson’s first opponent: The Furman Paladins

Furman (8-5 in 2017) at Clemson (12-2)
When: 12:20 p.m., Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500); Clemson
TV: ACC Network
Three storylines
1. This will be our first look at Clemson’s talented recruiting class, most notably No. 1 overall prospect Trevor Lawrence. Kelly Bryant is likely to get the start at quarterback against Furman, but Lawrence will definitely play. The quarterback who plays the best could be the one to receive the majority of the snaps during Clemson’s first real test the following week at Texas A&M.
2. Furman quarterback Harris Roberts, who could get playing time against the Tigers, is actually a student at Clemson. Roberts is enrolled in a cooperative educational exchange program, allowing him to play football at one school while pursuing his degree at another. He earned a bachelor’s degree in pre-engineering from Furman in 3 years and is scheduled to earn a second bachelor’s from Clemson in mechanical engineering, according to the Greenville News.
3. In addition to Lawrence, there are several other freshmen that will make their debuts against the Paladins. Freshmen defensive ends K.J. Henry and Xavier Thomas have been impressive during camp, as have running back Lyn-J Dixon and receivers Justyn Ross and Derion Kendrick.
Three Furman players to watch
1. Junior receiver Thomas Gordon led the Paladins in receptions with 39 and in yards with 717 last season. The Charlotte native will have the attention of Clemson’s secondary.
2. Safety Aaquil Annoor recorded 64 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2017. Annoor also tied for the team lead with two interceptions and two forced fumbles. The senior is perhaps the best player on Furman’s defense.
3. Furman could start a quarterback who is a student at Clemson in addition to a cornerback who used to play for the Tigers. Amir Trapp, who played in 10 games for Clemson last season, is listed as a starter for the Paladins on their depth chart. Trapp went to Daniel High and was a three-star prospect.
Comments