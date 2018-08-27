Dabo Swinney makes a decision on Clemson’s starting quarterback

Clemson has its starting quarterback – at least for Week 1.
The team published its offical depth chart Monday morning with Kelly Bryant as the starter when the Tigers host Furman on Sept. 1.
Bryant had been battling with true freshman Trevor Lawrence and redshirt freshman Chase Brice for the starting job.
Swinney hinted throughout preseason practices that Bryant was ahead in the race, and Bryant was the first quarterback to go through drills during the portion of a practice that was open to the media last week.
Bryant started all 14 games for Clemson last season, leading the Tigers to the ACC title and College Football Playoff in his first year as the starter.
He completed 65.8 percent of his passes and threw for 2,802 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 665 yards and 11 scores.
Even though Bryant will be the starter against the Paladins, the Tigers will still play multiple quarterbacks.
The battle will also carry into the regular season, and Lawrence and Brice will have an opportunity to pass Bryant depending on how each quarterback plays during games.
