Clemson will experiment with metal detectors at football games in 2018

Clemson fans attending games at Memorial Stadium may want to arrive earlier than normal in 2018.
Clemson is implementing a walk-thru metal detector pilot program, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.
Select gates, rotating throughout the season, will have walk-thru metal detector units outside of the stadium, according to a release.
Clemson made this decision “in an effort to ensure that Memorial Stadium is the safest possible venue for fans during the 2018 season and beyond,” the release states.
Fans entering Memorial Stadium will be required to remove keys, cell phones, cameras and other electronics from their pockets prior to walking through the metal detectors.
Shoes, coins, wallets, belts and jewelry will not need to be removed. Fans who either have a relevant medical condition or do not feel comfortable walking through the metal detectors can notify event staff and participate in an alternative screening process. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: artificial noisemakers, backpacks, non-clear bags or purses, banners/flags/flag poles, coolers, outside food or beverage, knives or weapons of any kind.
The Tigers open the season Sept. 1 when they host Furman at Death Valley.
