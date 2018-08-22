Clemson QB decision is imminent. Kelly Bryant likes his chances

Kelly Bryant believes he has done enough to earn Clemson’s starting quarterback job for its season opener against Furman. The senior will soon find out if that is the case.

Clemson held its final practice of preseason camp Tuesday, two days before the coaching staff was set to reveal to Bryant and his teammates what the depth chart will look like for the Sept. 1 matchup with the Paladins.

Bryant is comfortable with his performance during the preseason and is ready to let the chips fall where they may.

“I feel like I’ve done everything I needed to do,” Bryant said Tuesday evening. “I’ll leave it in the coaches’ hands. They’re going to make the decision that’s best for the team. All I’ve got to do is make sure I’m ready each and every week.”

Bryant has had to juggle a tough task in August as he has worked to earn the starting job but also tried to help his younger counterparts.

True freshman Trevor Lawrence and redshirt freshman Chase Brice are competing with Bryant for the starting spot but are also helping him get better.

“Whenever I don’t see something, they may see something differently. They’ve been putting in their input so it’s been good to hear that and see that,” Bryant said. “It’s competition. Being out here on the practice field and also when we’re out there scrimmaging, it can bring the best out of you.”

Perhaps the biggest goal for Bryant during the preseason was to improve as a downfield passer.

The Tigers had only 39 pass plays of 20 or more yards in 2017 with Bryant as the starter after finishing with 73 such pass plays the previous year with Deshaun Watson.

“The biggest thing I wanted to get better on was just giving the guys a chance rather than overthrowing them and not having an opportunity for them to make a play on the ball,” Bryant said. “That’s something I’ve been stressing — make sure I hit my landmarks, the spots where they’re going to be down the field. That’s two of the big things I’ve been emphasizing and putting into the deep ball.”

The reviews have been good thus far. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has bragged about Bryant’s improved play several times over the past couple of weeks.

“I thought Kelly probably had his best day. He had a great day. Multiple touchdown throws, a really, really good day,” Swinney said following last Thursday’s scrimmage, the final of the preseason.

Bryant will soon find out if that is enough for him to earn the starting job.

“We’ll pretty much set the depth chart on how we’re going to go into this game,” Swinney said earlier this week. “So we’ll probably put out a depth chart, probably Monday is when we’ll release it.”