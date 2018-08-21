Who’s hurt and who’s back at practice for NC State football

Injuries happen in training camp. That’s a reality of football.
N.C. State has had a few important players miss some practice time this month but nothing major.
“Training camp is not easy,” senior center Garrett Bradbury said. “That’s part of it, you get banged up.”
Bradbury has dealt with an injury to the ring finger on his right hand. As the center, that can be tricky (that’s his snapping hand) but nothing compared to signing autographs on “Meet the Pack Day.”
“I’m fine,” Bradbury said.
Freshman running back Ricky Person (ankle) and sophomore defensive tackle Shug Frazier (toe) are on the mend and both practiced on Tuesday, coach Dave Doeren said.
Defensive back Stephen Griffin has missed all of training camp with a foot injury.
“We had some guys miss (some time) and that helped other guys get a lot of reps,” Doeren said.
Doeren didn’t sound too concerned about the usual bumps and bruises from camp. Griffin, a transfer from Tennessee, was penciled in as the starter at nickel but junior Freddie Phillips and freshman Tanner Ingle have excelled in Griffin’s absence.
“It’s not a position where we are out of guys,” Doeren said. “We feel better about the depth there than we have in years.”
Frazier, a backup last season at defensive tackle, has been slowed by a toe injury since spring. Junior-college transfer Larrell Murchison has emerged as a starter up front. Doeren said Tuesday was the first time Frazier went through an entire practice.
“We want to make sure they’re full-speed coming back so that we don’t put them out on the field and have to deal with a long-term nagging deal,” Doeren said.
Person, a highly-touted freshman from Wake Forest, participated in about half of the drills on Tuesday, Doeren said.
“He’s back out there and he looked good,” Doeren said.
Person is expected to help at running back and offers a change of pace from senior starter Reggie Gallaspy. Person, Nakia Robinson, Trent Pennix and Brady Bodine are all options behind Gallaspy, Doeren said.
“Reggie is our starter and we’re still working on who’s going to get the ball after him,” the coach said. “It’s not solidified yet.”
With the first day of classes on Wednesday, Doeren said the players will have the day off. On Thursday, they’ll start working on the game plan for James Madison and the Sept. 1 opener.
