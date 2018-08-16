UNC basketball to play two preseason games in the Bahamas. But you can’t watch or hear it

UNC coach Roy Williams and his team are peppered with confetti after Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game. News of the Supreme Court ruling that essentially legalized gambling arrived on the first morning of the ACC's spring meetings Monday. The conference, like other college and pro sports leagues, is just beginning to reckon with the consequences. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com