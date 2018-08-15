Death Valley vs. Death Valley: Clemson locks in series vs. LSU

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich announced earlier this summer that the Tigers were in talks to face LSU in the future.
The two schools made the move official on Wednesday, announcing a home-and-home series that will be the first regular-season meeting between the two college football powers.
Clemson will open the 2025 campaign by hosting LSU on Aug. 30 before making a return trip to Baton Rouge, La., to face LSU on Sept. 5, 2026. Game times will be announced at a later date.
“The series against LSU continues the philosophy we have had at Clemson for many years of looking to add another Power 5 opponent to our schedule outside of our annual rivalry game with the University of South Carolina,” Radakovich said in a statement. “We are excited about playing a school with LSU’s rich football tradition. We know our fans will enjoy visiting Baton Rouge, and we know they will provide our renowned Clemson hospitality to the fans from LSU.”
Clemson has faced an SEC team in the regular season in addition to South Carolina seven of the past eight years. That streak will run to nine of 10 years when the Tigers face Texas A&M in 2018-19.
The only year Clemson didn’t play an additional SEC team since 2010 came in 2015 when the Tigers faced Notre Dame.
Clemson and LSU last met in the 2012 Chick-Fil-A Bowl. Clemson won the game 25-24 on a field goal as time expired.
In addition to LSU, Clemson has also added a game with Troy to its nonconference schedule.
The Tigers will face the Trojans on Sept. 6, 2025.
The last time Clemson faced Troy came in 2016 with Clemson earning a hard-fought 30-24 win.
“We are pleased to add Troy to our 2025 schedule,” Radakovich said. “This addition allows us to preserve a seven-game home schedule, which remains a high priority for us, our fans and our community.”
