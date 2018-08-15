10 things we learned from Clemson’s first 10 football practices

Clemson has completed its first 10 practices of preseason camp in anticipation of the 2018 season. Here are 10 things we have learned thus far:
The quarterback battle isn’t settled
Clemson is grading out every rep in practice as the Tigers work toward naming a starter for the Sept. 1 opener against Furman. Kelly Bryant still appears to be the favorite to win the starting job, but Dabo Swinney isn’t saying how far Bryant is ahead of Trevor Lawrence or Chase Brice. Or if he is ahead at all in the grading system.
“Who said he was ahead? Who said he was way ahead? Y’all wanna come sit in the meetings?” Swinney said, smiling when asked how his QBs have graded out. “I can just start tweeting them out, tweeting them out, like hey, here’s the grade sheets. Here’s skelly, seven-on-seven, inside, team, fast. But we’re not going to do that.”
Greg Huegel leads in the kicking game
The Blythewood native, who is recovering from a torn ACL, has retaken his spot atop the depth chart at kicker. Huegel is still not being allowed to kick off, but he has been impressive kicking field goals and recently nailed a 50-yarder during a scrimmage. He leads Alex Spence and B.T. Potter for the kicking job.
“Hugel’s a little ahead. It’s still very competitive. It’s like any other position, we chart everything. There’s a grade every day. There’s a grade every play. And then there’s a cumulative grade,” Swinney said. “Huegel on the competitive kicks that we’ve had to this point, if we played today, he’d run out there first… I think Huegel’s 80 something percent and Spence is upper 70s. So still very competitive.”
Lyn-J Dixon is ready to help
The freshman running back has been turning heads since the opening day of practice and is drawing comparisons to last year’s star of preseason camp — Travis Etienne. Dixon is explosive, physical and is likely to avoid a redshirt, according to Swinney.
“He’s been a bright spot for us,” Swinney said. “Similar (to Etienne) in his explosiveness and kind of that ‘give him the ball and things happen deal,’ but ahead of him from a protection standpoint.”
Dexter Lawrence is finally healthy
After playing through pain throughout the 2017 season and being limited during the spring, Lawrence is finally healthy and appears destined to have a huge junior season. Lawrence said he was less than 50 percent last year as he battled injuries. The 6-foot-4, 339 pounder has a chance to be the best player on Clemson’s defense this season before moving on to the NFL.
Depth in the secondary shouldn’t be a problem
If there is one potential weakness on Clemson’s defense entering the season it is depth in the secondary, but the Tigers have enough talent and experience that the defensive backs should be solid, even if it takes some guys being moved around. Trayvon Mullen, Mark Fields and A.J. Terrell have separated themselves at corner, but freshmen Kyler McMichael and Mario Goodrich look ready to help. LeAnthony Williams and Brian Dawkins Jr. are also back at corner. Safeties Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace have both played a lot of football, and Isaiah Simmons is capable of playing safety, in addition to the Nickel/SAM spot. Swinney said Tuesday that safeties Nolan Turner and Denzel Johnson are also having great camps.
“We’ve got some versatility,” Swinney said. “But I definitely think as we get through camp and recover and everybody kind of gets back healthy 100 percent we’ll have good depth going into the ballgames.”
Watch out for Justyn Ross
The Alabama native has already had a catch go viral and he hasn’t even played a game at Clemson yet. Ross had the highlight of preseason camp to this point with his one-handed grab in Clemson’s first scrimmage. He has made tough, acrobatic receptions look easy in practice, according to Swinney.
“I can’t tell you how pleased I am with him,” Swinney said. “He’s 207, so, physically, he comes in at a different place than most guys. He’s very confident … He just works. He’s wide open with his effort. He loves to be coached. He’s got a lot of natural instincts.”
Receiving group is deep
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott has been around his share of really good receivers, and he believes this group gives him the most depth he has had, with nine guys who are capable of starting.
“I think it’s the deepest group 1 through 9 that we’ve had. I think, unless we just go backwards, I truly believe that we’ll have nine guys that could be starters, like could go out there and start and not worry about it,” Scott said.
K.J. Henry and Xavier Thomas have greatly improved
The freshman defensive ends were already living up to the hype during the spring, and that was before they transformed their bodies during summer workouts. Thomas has been praised for his quick first step, while defensive coordinator Brent Venables said both have been impressive.
“I just think they’re playing faster, more physical. And they’re playing with discipline within the confines of the defense, knowing their assignment and not getting nosy and trying to do someone else’s job,” Venables said.
Fields has stepped up his game
The senior cornerback has struggled with injuries and focus during his time at Clemson after arriving as a top recruit, but the North Carolina native could be finally ready to put everything together in 2018.
“We’ve got the best version of Mark Fields that we’ve had,” Venables said. “He’s been really good. His maturity and his attentiveness, he’s executing and being consistent.”
Linebacker position is starting to take shape
The Tigers have a ton of depth at linebacker, but the three starters are beginning to take shape. Tre Lamar is slated to start at MIKE, with Kendall Joseph at WILL and Isaiah Simmons at SAM/Nickel as things stand today.
Venables added that J.D. Davis and Chad Smith have also gained some separation from the rest of the group.
