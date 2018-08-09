North Carolina coach Larry Fedora comments on the first week of fall camp

Fedora breaks news on Anthony Ratliff Williams, comments of the play of junior Aaron Crawford and the freshman class.
By
NC State’s Gallaspy: ‘It’s my time’

NC State's Reggie Gallaspy Jr. talks about being the number one running back for the Wolfpack during an availability after practice Monday, August 6, 2018. Gallaspy follows in the footsteps of 1000 yard rushers Nyheim Hines and Matt Dayes.