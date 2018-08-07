Former UNC favorite Theo Pinson signs deal with Brooklyn Nets

Theo Pinson, one of the most popular basketball players at UNC in recent history, has officially signed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets, per the team’s website. Terms of the deal were not released.

Pinson, a native of Greensboro, went undrafted but was invited to participate in NBA Summer League with Brooklyn. In five games at the summer league in Las Vegas, Pinson averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 25 minutes of action per game.

Pinson’s ability to fill a stat sheet is what made him such a productive player during his four years with the Tar Heels. The 6-6 guard/forward averaged a career high 10.3 ppg, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists as a senior, becoming the first UNC player to average at least 10 points, five boards and five assists in a season, just the eighth player in ACC history to accomplish the feat.

Pinson helped lead the Tar Heels to the 2017 National Championship and appeared in 14 NCAA Tournament wins in four years, tied for second in UNC history.

