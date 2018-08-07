Four-star, in-state hoops prospect sets date for Clemson visit

Christian Brown’s second official visit will be an in-state one.
The four-star prospect plans to take an official visit Clemson on Aug.31-Sept. 2 and attend the Tigers’ football game against Furman. Brown also will visit LSU the following weekend Sept. 7-9.
“Coach Brownell (Clemson head coach) and assistant coach Steve Smith made their presence known this spring and summer by attending the majority of my AAU games,” Brown said. “I’ve been to Clemson plenty of times but this time I hope to be able to get a feel of an average school day, visit some classes and get a feel of campus life.”
Brown said Brownell even was in Orlando last month to see him even though he wasn’t playing in the final event on the Adidas circuit. Clemson was the first school to offer him back in 2016.
The 6-foot-7 small forward took an official visit to UNLV in June. Brown also has interest from Georgia and he plans on signing in November.
Brown averaged 22 points this season at Lower Richland but missed several games with injuries. He played this summer for Upward Stars and averaged 16.7 points a game.
