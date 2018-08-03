Transfer tight end Cary Angeline has to sit out NC State’s first three games

N.C. State had hoped that new tight end Cary Angeline would be able to play in its marquee nonconference matchup with West Virginia on Sept. 15.

The Wolfpack will have to wait until after the home date with the 20th-ranked Mountaineers to put Angeline in the lineup.

The NCAA ruled the 6-7, 254-pound tight end from Chester Springs, Pa. will have to sit out the first three games of the 2018 season, Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said on Friday.

“I’m really excited he’s here,” Doeren said. “I have huge hopes for him.”

N.C. State had appealed to the NCAA to have Angeline, a transfer from Southern California, to be eligible after two games but it was denied.

The NCAA has recently loosened its restrictions on transfers, and has made more exceptions for waivers. N.C. State was not as successful with the NCAA as Duke or North Carolina were this offseason.

Duke offensive lineman Jack Wohlabaugh got a waiver after leaving Ohio State in January. Wohlabaugh did not play in any games for the Buckeyes last season.

UNC running back Antonio Williams got a waiver from the NCAA also after leaving Ohio State in April. He played in 12 games for the Buckeyes last season but received a waiver to play this season. Williams, who is from New London, N.C., cited family reasons for his decision to leave Ohio State and play closer to home.





Angeline was a reserved tight end and played in the first two games with the Trojans in the 2017 season. He did not play in USC’s third game.





He left the program in search of more playing time. Doeren said that Angeline has the type of size, and skill set, to be a “quarterback’s friend.”

“(Wolfpack quarterback) Ryan (Finley) was really impressed this summer,” Doeren said. “He’s excited about what (Angeline) brings to the passing game.”

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) works out during the first day of practice at the Wolfpack’s indoor practice facility in Raleigh, N.C. Friday, August 3, 2018. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

N.C. State had hoped that the NCAA would allow Angeline to miss only two games — fulfilling his requirement to spend a “year in residence” in NCAA vernacular — but there was some confusion over when Angeline officially left the Pac-12 program.

A spokesman for USC said on Friday that Angeline played against Western Michigan and Stanford in the first two games but did not play in the third game. Angeline did not register any stats last season. He redshirted his first season at USC in 2016. He has three seasons of eligibility with the Wolfpack.

N.C. State opens with consecutive home games with James Madison (Sept. 1), Georgia State (Sept. 8) and West Virginia. Angeline will be eligible to play against Marshall on Sept. 22.